Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that Joby Aviation Announces Paul Rinaldi as Latest Member of Advisory Board

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE :JOBY) Right Now?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Joby Aviation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. JOBY currently public float of 304.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOBY was 2.96M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stocks went down by -11.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.16% and a quarterly performance of -25.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Joby Aviation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.85% for JOBY stocks with a simple moving average of -34.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

JOBY Trading at -25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -32.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw -44.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bevirt JoeBen, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bevirt JoeBen now owns 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $251,600 using the latest closing price.

Sciarra Paul Cahill, the Director of Joby Aviation Inc., purchase 155,000 shares at $6.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Sciarra Paul Cahill is holding 60,067,168 shares at $980,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -16.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.