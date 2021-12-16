Here’s Our Rant About Ipsidy Inc. (AUID)

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) went down by -8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s stock price has collected -7.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Biometric Authentication Solution Verified(TM) by authID.ai Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ :AUID) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUID is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ipsidy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AUID currently public float of 16.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUID was 97.17K shares.

AUID’s Market Performance

AUID stocks went down by -7.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.64% and a quarterly performance of 19.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 260.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for Ipsidy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.27% for AUID stocks with a simple moving average of 24.83% for the last 200 days.

AUID Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Ipsidy Inc. saw 257.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from STOLLER STUART, who sale 701 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, STOLLER STUART now owns 82,084 shares of Ipsidy Inc., valued at $10,515 using the latest closing price.

STOLLER STUART, the Chief Financial Officer of Ipsidy Inc., sale 43,391 shares at $15.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that STOLLER STUART is holding 82,785 shares at $677,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-358.59 for the present operating margin

+10.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ipsidy Inc. stands at -527.81. The total capital return value is set at -69.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.74. Equity return is now at value -164.30, with -89.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ipsidy Inc. (AUID), the company’s capital structure generated 142.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.70. Total debt to assets is 46.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 154.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.