Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went down by -4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.30. The company’s stock price has collected -17.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Deborah Friedman Joins Golden Minerals’ Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX :AUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Golden Minerals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.03, which is $0.74 above the current price. AUMN currently public float of 123.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUMN was 671.99K shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

AUMN stocks went down by -17.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.69% and a quarterly performance of -33.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Golden Minerals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.97% for AUMN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at -27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -33.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3918. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUMN starting from VOGELS ROBERT P, who sale 25,430 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Nov 26. After this action, VOGELS ROBERT P now owns 307,871 shares of Golden Minerals Company, valued at $10,292 using the latest closing price.

SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, the 10% Owner of Golden Minerals Company, sale 1,868,378 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND is holding 0 shares at $1,563,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.24 for the present operating margin

-44.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -161.19. The total capital return value is set at -97.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.67. Equity return is now at value -47.00, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.