Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Just Got Our Attention

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.27. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, CVS Health, Roku, Edwards Lifesciences, or UnitedHealth Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.06.

EW currently public float of 619.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.40M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.76% and a quarterly performance of -0.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $142 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EW, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on December 06th of the current year.

EW Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.72. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from BOBO DONALD E JR, who sale 11,050 shares at the price of $121.51 back on Dec 10. After this action, BOBO DONALD E JR now owns 56,399 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $1,342,646 using the latest closing price.

Wood Larry L, the CVP, TAVR of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 7,830 shares at $121.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Wood Larry L is holding 197,432 shares at $951,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 19.50 for asset returns.