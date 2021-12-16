Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Just Got Our Attention

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.45. The company’s stock price has collected 19.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Apple Stock Gets an Upgrade on Potential for AR/VR Headsets

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.40, which is $4.9 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 153.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.25M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went up by 19.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.04% and a quarterly performance of 38.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.04% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of 33.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $80 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CIEN, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 10th of the current year.

CIEN Trading at 26.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +19.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.28. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw 40.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from MOYLAN JAMES E JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.35 back on Nov 24. After this action, MOYLAN JAMES E JR now owns 311,048 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $120,700 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $61.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that ALEXANDER STEPHEN B is holding 65,703 shares at $122,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.54 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +10.23. The total capital return value is set at 16.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.60. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 33.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.81. Total debt to assets is 19.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.