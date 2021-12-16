Buy or Sell Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s stock price has collected -9.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Gray Television Stations Partner with The Salvation Army to ‘Heal the Heartland’ for Tornado Relief Efforts

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE :GTN) Right Now?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTN is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Gray Television Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.83, which is $9.8 above the current price. GTN currently public float of 81.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTN was 553.88K shares.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN stocks went down by -9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.51% and a quarterly performance of -11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Gray Television Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.19% for GTN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $21 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GTN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at -15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.20. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from LaPlatney D Patrick, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $22.43 back on Jun 18. After this action, LaPlatney D Patrick now owns 360,727 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $448,600 using the latest closing price.

LaPlatney D Patrick, the Director of Gray Television Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $22.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that LaPlatney D Patrick is holding 380,727 shares at $457,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +17.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 167.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.66. Total debt to assets is 52.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.