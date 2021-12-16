Ball Corporation (BLL) Just Got Our Attention

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.09. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Ball Aerospace-Built Spacecraft for NASA X-Ray Astrophysics Mission Successfully Launches from Kennedy Space Center

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE :BLL) Right Now?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLL is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ball Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $103.00, which is $9.96 above the current price. BLL currently public float of 321.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLL was 1.76M shares.

BLL’s Market Performance

BLL stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.19% and a quarterly performance of -0.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Ball Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for BLL stocks with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $95 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLL reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for BLL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to BLL, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on October 06th of the current year.

BLL Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLL fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.62. In addition, Ball Corporation saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLL starting from Fisher Daniel William, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $93.87 back on Nov 24. After this action, Fisher Daniel William now owns 9,859 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $281,620 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Daniel William, the President of Ball Corporation, purchase 7,000 shares at $93.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Fisher Daniel William is holding 78,786 shares at $657,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+15.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BLL), the company’s capital structure generated 247.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.20. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.