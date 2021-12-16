Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Just Got Our Attention

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went up by 14.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Arcturus Therapeutics Reports New Data and Provides Additional Updates from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 Clinical Trials

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.90, which is $38.06 above the current price. ARCT currently public float of 22.68M and currently shorts hold a 11.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 500.93K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went down by -9.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.03% and a quarterly performance of -33.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.73% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Underperform” to ARCT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

ARCT Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.96. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -18.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 6,367 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 606,181 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $254,680 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $44.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 612,548 shares at $444,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-841.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -756.35. The total capital return value is set at -34.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.36. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.45.