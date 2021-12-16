A Lesson to Learn: Vericel Corporation (VCEL)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Vericel to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health and Services Forum on November 18th, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ :VCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCEL is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vericel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.96, which is $22.01 above the current price. VCEL currently public float of 46.27M and currently shorts hold a 10.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCEL was 351.92K shares.

VCEL’s Market Performance

VCEL stocks went down by -9.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.62% and a quarterly performance of -25.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Vericel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.02% for VCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -27.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCEL reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VCEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VCEL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

VCEL Trading at -17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL fell by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.70. In addition, Vericel Corporation saw 19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from GILMAN STEVEN C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $39.17 back on Nov 29. After this action, GILMAN STEVEN C now owns 3,500 shares of Vericel Corporation, valued at $195,855 using the latest closing price.

GILMAN STEVEN C, the Director of Vericel Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $50.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that GILMAN STEVEN C is holding 3,500 shares at $252,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corporation stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 1.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corporation (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.42. Total debt to assets is 25.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.