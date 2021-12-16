A Lesson to Learn: Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 10 hours ago that Two former Monsanto companies agree to pay $700,000, clean up superfund sites — Update

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE :EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMN is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Eastman Chemical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.43, which is $16.22 above the current price. EMN currently public float of 133.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMN was 983.92K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN stocks went up by 0.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Eastman Chemical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.06% for EMN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $126 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EMN, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

EMN Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.40. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from LICH BRAD A, who sale 3,393 shares at the price of $115.46 back on Aug 27. After this action, LICH BRAD A now owns 17,940 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $391,756 using the latest closing price.

LICH BRAD A, the EVP & CCO of Eastman Chemical Company, sale 26,496 shares at $113.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that LICH BRAD A is holding 21,333 shares at $2,999,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 9.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.04. Total debt to assets is 36.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.