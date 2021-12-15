Why CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) went up by 20.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Record 2021 Sales Bookings

Is It Worth Investing in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CPSH) Right Now?

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPSH is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CPSH currently public float of 9.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPSH was 164.91K shares.

CPSH’s Market Performance

CPSH stocks went up by 13.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.88% and a quarterly performance of -29.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for CPS Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.70% for CPSH stocks with a simple moving average of -45.26% for the last 200 days.

CPSH Trading at -13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares sank -18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSH rose by +13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, CPS Technologies Corporation saw 41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSH starting from Peregrine Financial Corp, who sale 101,802 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Mar 31. After this action, Peregrine Financial Corp now owns 689,675 shares of CPS Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,305,989 using the latest closing price.

Peregrine Financial Corp, the 10% Owner of CPS Technologies Corporation, sale 48,069 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Peregrine Financial Corp is holding 740,575 shares at $569,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPS Technologies Corporation stands at +4.35. The total capital return value is set at 13.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.31. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 22.50 for asset returns.

Based on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.60. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.