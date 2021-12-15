We Analyzed the Future Direction of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), Here is What We Found

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.61. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Receives Notice of Intent for Director Nominees

Is It Worth Investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :FRBK) Right Now?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRBK is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is -$0.01 below the current price. FRBK currently public float of 48.54M and currently shorts hold a 11.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRBK was 167.89K shares.

FRBK’s Market Performance

FRBK stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.74% and a quarterly performance of 21.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Republic First Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.95% for FRBK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw 31.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at +3.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.75. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 234.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 14.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.