We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), Here is What We Found

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.21. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that PTC Appoints Michal Katz to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.41, which is $0.65 above the current price. MFG currently public float of 12.68B and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFG was 586.84K shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly performance of -12.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Mizuho Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for MFG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

MFG Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +15.52. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 458.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.09. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -43.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.