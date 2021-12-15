Wall Street Pummels Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) After Recent Earnings Report

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.77. The company’s stock price has collected -13.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/21 that Why an Emerging Market Fund Is Sticking With Chinese Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ :OZON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Ozon Holdings PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4347.63, which is $27.6 above the current price. OZON currently public float of 49.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZON was 810.82K shares.

OZON’s Market Performance

OZON stocks went down by -13.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.44% and a quarterly performance of -39.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Ozon Holdings PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.64% for OZON stocks with a simple moving average of -39.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OZON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OZON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OZON, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

OZON Trading at -27.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZON fell by -13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.31. In addition, Ozon Holdings PLC saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.60 for the present operating margin

+25.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ozon Holdings PLC stands at -21.34. The total capital return value is set at -29.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.64. Equity return is now at value -69.80, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON), the company’s capital structure generated 31.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.93. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.