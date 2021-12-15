Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Charter Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $794.04, which is $171.47 above the current price. CHTR currently public float of 121.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHTR was 1.03M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stocks went down by -4.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.79% and a quarterly performance of -18.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Charter Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.93% for CHTR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $645 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $740. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to CHTR, setting the target price at $730 in the report published on November 22nd of the current year.

CHTR Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $657.57. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 44,894 shares at the price of $675.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 3,579 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $30,316,267 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications Inc., sale 43,106 shares at $674.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 48,473 shares at $29,068,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 7.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 353.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 57.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 348.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.