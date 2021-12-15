Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) went up by 4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Magnachip and Wise Road Capital Announce Withdrawal of CFIUS Filing and Mutual Termination of Merger Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE :MX) Right Now?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MX is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.50, which is $11.66 above the current price. MX currently public float of 45.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MX was 371.46K shares.

MX’s Market Performance

MX stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.98% and a quarterly performance of 0.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for MX stocks with a simple moving average of -15.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MX reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

MX Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.28. In addition, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation saw 31.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.19 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.36. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.