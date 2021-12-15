Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) went down by -6.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.74. The company’s stock price has collected -8.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Katapult, Atara Biotherapeutics, CleanSpark, Li-Cycle, or Lucid Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE :LICY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $4.15 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of LICY was 2.00M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY stocks went down by -8.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.42% and a quarterly performance of 22.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.37% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.90% for LICY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LICY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LICY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LICY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LICY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LICY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for LICY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LICY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

LICY Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.