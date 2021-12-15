Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Just Got Our Attention

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) went down by -18.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Legend Biotech Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ :LEGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Legend Biotech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.60, which is $23.82 above the current price. LEGN currently public float of 127.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEGN was 555.74K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN stocks went down by -1.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.29% and a quarterly performance of 19.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Legend Biotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.65% for LEGN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $55 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEGN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for LEGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LEGN, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

LEGN Trading at -22.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.84. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 72.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-302.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -401.02. The total capital return value is set at -274.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.24. Equity return is now at value -144.00, with -50.10 for asset returns.

Based on Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 71.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.