Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)?

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went up by 10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.88. The company’s stock price has collected -5.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Helbiz Enters Global Partnership with Workplace from Meta

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $5.36 above the current price. HLBZ currently public float of 3.82M and currently shorts hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 2.56M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went down by -5.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.46% and a quarterly performance of -4.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.82% for Helbiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.40% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -26.11% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -23.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares sank -34.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -25.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

The total capital return value is set at -2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.69. Equity return is now at value -168.20, with -118.00 for asset returns.

Based on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.