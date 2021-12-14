Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Warrior Met Coal Prices $350 Million Offering of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE :HCC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCC is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Warrior Met Coal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $5.69 above the current price. HCC currently public float of 50.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCC was 822.23K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stocks went down by -7.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.21% and a quarterly performance of -14.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.22% for HCC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

HCC Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.98. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw -2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Gant Kelli K., who sale 2,681 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Gant Kelli K. now owns 19,442 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc., valued at $67,025 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER WALTER J, the Chief Executive Officer of Warrior Met Coal Inc., sale 8,730 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that SCHELLER WALTER J is holding 105,107 shares at $218,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.47 for the present operating margin

+0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stands at -4.57. The total capital return value is set at -2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.17. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 57.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.58. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.