Wall Street Pummels Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) After Recent Earnings Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that Anfield Energy Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.30, which is $2.93 above the current price. UEC currently public float of 227.79M and currently shorts hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 8.73M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went up by 3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.62% and a quarterly performance of 4.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Uranium Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.56% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEC reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for UEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $4.20 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -38.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 91.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Ballesta Moya Gloria L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Sep 24. After this action, Ballesta Moya Gloria L now owns 74,394 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $29,200 using the latest closing price.

Adnani Amir, the President and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp., sale 109,220 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Adnani Amir is holding 3,049,902 shares at $248,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

The total capital return value is set at -14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.51. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.66. Total debt to assets is 6.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.