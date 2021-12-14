Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) went down by -9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.80. The company’s stock price has collected -9.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Viracta Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Vecabrutinib Data in Oral and Poster Presentations at ASH 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIRX is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is $29.68 above the current price. VIRX currently public float of 31.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRX was 179.76K shares.

VIRX’s Market Performance

VIRX stocks went down by -9.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.22% and a quarterly performance of -52.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Viracta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.48% for VIRX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $35 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VIRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to VIRX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

VIRX Trading at -34.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -30.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Rojkjaer Lisa, who sale 2,591 shares at the price of $4.82 back on Nov 29. After this action, Rojkjaer Lisa now owns 38,463 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,486 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,325 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 72,958 shares at $20,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

Equity return is now at value -125.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.