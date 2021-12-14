Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) went up by 12.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.89. The company’s stock price has collected 13.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Turquoise Hill comments on statements from the Government of Mongolia

Is It Worth Investing in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE :TRQ) Right Now?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRQ is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is -$12.48 below the current price. TRQ currently public float of 98.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRQ was 843.99K shares.

TRQ’s Market Performance

TRQ stocks went up by 13.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.72% and a quarterly performance of 8.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.42% for TRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRQ stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRQ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TRQ in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

TRQ Trading at 21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +32.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRQ rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. saw 32.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.02 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stands at +37.68. The total capital return value is set at 1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.13. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), the company’s capital structure generated 43.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.50. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.