The Chart for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) went down by -13.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/28/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. – BKKT

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BKKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bakkt Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $15.42 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BKKT was 12.09M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.89% and a quarterly performance of 22.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.48% for Bakkt Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.19% for BKKT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2021.

BKKT Trading at -31.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.79%, as shares sank -48.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.