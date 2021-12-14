MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.29. The company’s stock price has collected -13.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that MIND TECHNOLOGY ENTERS INTO COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH US NAVY

Is It Worth Investing in MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIND is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MIND Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. MIND currently public float of 12.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIND was 80.34K shares.

MIND’s Market Performance

MIND stocks went down by -13.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.91% and a quarterly performance of -28.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for MIND Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.14% for MIND stocks with a simple moving average of -32.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIND

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIND reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MIND stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 19th, 2014.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MIND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

MIND Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIND fell by -13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5638. In addition, MIND Technology Inc. saw -38.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIND starting from BLUM PETER H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Oct 29. After this action, BLUM PETER H now owns 649,528 shares of MIND Technology Inc., valued at $17,200 using the latest closing price.

BLUM PETER H, the Director of MIND Technology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that BLUM PETER H is holding 639,528 shares at $17,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.61 for the present operating margin

+21.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for MIND Technology Inc. stands at -66.00. The total capital return value is set at -28.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.86. Equity return is now at value -55.90, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on MIND Technology Inc. (MIND), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 5.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.