Is Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) a Keeper?

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) went up by 20.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company's stock price has collected -1.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE :TMX) Right Now?

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMX is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.00, which is $7.81 above the current price. TMX currently public float of 117.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMX was 773.06K shares.

TMX’s Market Performance

TMX stocks went down by -1.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.86% and a quarterly performance of -14.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Terminix Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.00% for TMX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMX reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TMX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

TMX Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMX rose by +25.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.00. In addition, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMX starting from Caplan Deborah H, who purchase 585 shares at the price of $43.09 back on Sep 15. After this action, Caplan Deborah H now owns 11,126 shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc., valued at $25,208 using the latest closing price.

Ponton Brett, the CEO of Terminix Global Holdings Inc., purchase 5,982 shares at $41.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Ponton Brett is holding 5,982 shares at $249,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.40 for the present operating margin

+39.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.37. Total debt to assets is 21.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.