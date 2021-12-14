Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) a Keeper?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s stock price has collected 3.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces peer reviewed publication of NurOwn’s(R) Phase 3 Study for ALS in Muscle and Nerve

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BCLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at -0.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $7.7 above the current price. BCLI currently public float of 30.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCLI was 227.63K shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI stocks went up by 3.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.52% and a quarterly performance of 21.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.03% for BCLI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BCLI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

BCLI Trading at 19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares surge +27.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -193.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -220.10. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -68.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.91. Total debt to assets is 14.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.