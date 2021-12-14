Is a Correction Looming Ahead for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/12/21 that Oil and Steel Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Insiders Have Been Buying.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE :EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EOG is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for EOG Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.97, which is $24.33 above the current price. EOG currently public float of 581.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOG was 4.57M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly performance of 26.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for EOG Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for EOG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EOG, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

EOG Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.88. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw 78.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Kerr Michael T., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $86.00 back on Nov 26. After this action, Kerr Michael T. now owns 157,570 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $4,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Donaldson Michael P, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp Sec of EOG Resources Inc., sale 12,947 shares at $95.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Donaldson Michael P is holding 103,645 shares at $1,231,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

+9.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.32. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 18.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.