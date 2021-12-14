Buy or Sell ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went down by -8.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that ATI Physical Therapy Adds Healthcare Executive Teresa Sparks to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.83, which is $1.52 above the current price. ATIP currently public float of 192.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 2.03M shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went up by 3.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.58% and a quarterly performance of -10.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.17% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -51.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATIP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

ATIP Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw -69.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATIP starting from LARSEN JOHN L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Nov 30. After this action, LARSEN JOHN L now owns 98,450 shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $36,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

Equity return is now at value -168.30, with -74.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.