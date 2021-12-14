Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went down by -77.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s stock price has collected 5.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Adagio Therapeutics Reports Reduction in In Vitro Neutralizing Activity of ADG20 Against Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.75, which is $40.91 above the current price. ADGI currently public float of 51.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 1.31M shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went up by 5.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.53% and a quarterly performance of -30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.51% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -74.96% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -76.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADGI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADGI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $49 based on the research report published on November 29th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADGI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

ADGI Trading at -74.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares sank -59.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI fell by -78.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.71. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw 64.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.