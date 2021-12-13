Why Ford Motor Company (F)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 9.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.79. The company’s stock price has collected 12.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/11/21 that This Supercar Pays Tribute to Ford’s Le Mans History

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.36, which is -$2.82 below the current price. F currently public float of 3.92B and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 88.34M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 12.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.80% and a quarterly performance of 65.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.80% for F stocks with a simple moving average of 48.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

F Trading at 20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 144.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from O’Callaghan Catherine A., who sale 72,956 shares at the price of $20.26 back on Dec 03. After this action, O’Callaghan Catherine A. now owns 29,309 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,478,373 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Kiersten, the Chief People & E. Exp. Officer of Ford Motor Company, sale 17,713 shares at $20.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Robinson Kiersten is holding 109,691 shares at $361,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.60 for the present operating margin

+10.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.01. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 531.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.15. Total debt to assets is 60.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 362.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.