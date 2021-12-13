We Analyzed the Future Direction of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), Here is What We Found

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s stock price has collected 21.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for November 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PTEN currently public float of 184.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 2.98M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went up by 21.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly performance of 6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.59% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PTEN, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 02nd of the current year.

PTEN Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 72.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -12.70 for asset returns.