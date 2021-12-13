We Analyzed the Future Direction of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), Here is What We Found

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) went down by -6.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that CareTrust REIT Announces David Sedgwick to Succeed Greg Stapley as Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRE) Right Now?

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $3.92 above the current price. CTRE currently public float of 95.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRE was 719.74K shares.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.17% and a quarterly performance of -3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for CareTrust REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.61% for CTRE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $23 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTRE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

CTRE Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.96. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.37 for the present operating margin

+54.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at +45.18. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.48. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 59.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 36.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.