We Analyzed the Future Direction of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), Here is What We Found

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that C.H. Robinson Amends Dividend Record Date

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

CHRW currently public float of 128.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHRW was 1.10M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW stocks went up by 7.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.75% and a quarterly performance of 17.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.76% for CHRW stocks with a simple moving average of 11.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CHRW, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on June 07th of the current year.

CHRW Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.86. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Campbell Ben G, who sale 19,776 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, Campbell Ben G now owns 35,442 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $1,977,600 using the latest closing price.

Short Michael John, the President, Global Forwarding of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 16,914 shares at $98.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Short Michael John is holding 19,920 shares at $1,659,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 13.10 for asset returns.