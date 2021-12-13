Wall Street Pummels Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) After Recent Earnings Report

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) went down by -10.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected 5.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/21 that A Competitor to EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Goes Public

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ :SLDP) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SLDP was 2.03M shares.

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP stocks went up by 5.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.54% and a quarterly performance of 15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Solid Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.44% for SLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.97% for the last 200 days.

SLDP Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -3.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.40. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw 15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.