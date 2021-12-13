VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that VBI Vaccines Announces Filing of New Drug Submission for 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine to Health Canada

Is It Worth Investing in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :VBIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VBIV is at 1.95.

VBIV currently public float of 200.91M and currently shorts hold a 10.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBIV was 3.13M shares.

VBIV’s Market Performance

VBIV stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.52% and a quarterly performance of -25.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for VBI Vaccines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.18% for VBIV stocks with a simple moving average of -23.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBIV reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for VBIV stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBIV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

VBIV Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw -12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBIV starting from Beattie Nell, who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Dec 03. After this action, Beattie Nell now owns 68,200 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $20,083 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of VBI Vaccines Inc., sale 2,707,463 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 52,334,993 shares at $8,961,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -30.10 for asset returns.