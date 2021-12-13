QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.77. The company’s stock price has collected 4.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/21 that Nvidia Stock Slips. Chipmakers Trade Mixed After Broadcom’s Strong Earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $208.54, which is $20.12 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 10.14M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.07% and a quarterly performance of 28.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 30.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $225 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on November 17th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.52. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who sale 21,006 shares at the price of $179.94 back on Dec 07. After this action, ROGERS ALEXANDER H now owns 37,388 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $3,779,923 using the latest closing price.

POLEK ERIN L, the SVP, Controller & CAO of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,847 shares at $180.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that POLEK ERIN L is holding 0 shares at $515,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.16 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +26.94. The total capital return value is set at 40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.43. Equity return is now at value 109.80, with 23.40 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 163.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.09. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.