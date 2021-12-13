Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $355.35. The company’s stock price has collected 9.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ :FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Fortinet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $373.44, which is $35.87 above the current price. FTNT currently public float of 133.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTNT was 988.32K shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stocks went up by 9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly performance of 12.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 160.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Fortinet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for FTNT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $380 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $385, previously predicting the price at $335. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $355 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.10. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 123.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 7,992 shares at the price of $330.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 845 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $2,637,383 using the latest closing price.

Whittle John, the VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC of Fortinet Inc., sale 2,411 shares at $335.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Whittle John is holding 0 shares at $808,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.95 for the present operating margin

+77.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +18.83. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.57. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 1.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.