Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA)

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) went up by 84.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s stock price has collected 104.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 and Update on Wagz Pending Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ :SGMA) Right Now?

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGMA is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SigmaTron International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SGMA currently public float of 3.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGMA was 287.22K shares.

SGMA’s Market Performance

SGMA stocks went up by 104.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.82% and a quarterly performance of 73.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 243.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.63% for SigmaTron International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.29% for SGMA stocks with a simple moving average of 127.05% for the last 200 days.

SGMA Trading at 67.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.62%, as shares surge +61.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMA rose by +104.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, SigmaTron International Inc. saw 219.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMA starting from Upadhyaya Raj B, who sale 3,494 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Oct 21. After this action, Upadhyaya Raj B now owns 0 shares of SigmaTron International Inc., valued at $34,416 using the latest closing price.

Upadhyaya Raj B, the Executive Vice President of SigmaTron International Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Upadhyaya Raj B is holding 0 shares at $83,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+8.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for SigmaTron International Inc. stands at +0.55. The total capital return value is set at 2.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA), the company’s capital structure generated 96.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.18. Total debt to assets is 29.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.