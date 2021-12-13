Here’s How Your Trade Kansas City Southern (KSU) Aggressively Right Now

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $315.39. The company’s stock price has collected 3.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Kansas City Southern Receives Leadership Level Score from CDP

Is It Worth Investing in Kansas City Southern (NYSE :KSU) Right Now?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 293.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSU is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Kansas City Southern declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

KSU currently public float of 90.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSU was 937.46K shares.

KSU’s Market Performance

KSU stocks went up by 3.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.84% and a quarterly performance of 6.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Kansas City Southern. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.16% for KSU stocks with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSU

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to KSU, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

KSU Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSU fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.79. In addition, Kansas City Southern saw 46.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSU starting from ERDMAN WARREN K, who sale 1,877 shares at the price of $305.80 back on Oct 27. After this action, ERDMAN WARREN K now owns 56,538 shares of Kansas City Southern, valued at $573,988 using the latest closing price.

Cheatum Lora S, the Sr. VP & CHRO of Kansas City Southern, sale 8,761 shares at $305.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Cheatum Lora S is holding 17,726 shares at $2,675,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+39.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kansas City Southern stands at +23.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company’s capital structure generated 94.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.63. Total debt to assets is 38.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.