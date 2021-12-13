Here’s How Your Trade Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Aggressively Right Now

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/21 that A New Contender in Natural Gas Enters the Field

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE :CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at -0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Coterra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.11, which is $6.85 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CTRA was 12.46M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA stocks went up by 3.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.03% and a quarterly performance of 13.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Coterra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.77% for CTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 22nd of the current year.

CTRA Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from Vallejo Frances M, who sale 16,596 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Dec 10. After this action, Vallejo Frances M now owns 55,085 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $348,516 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the EVP – Business Development of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $20.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding 1,020,612 shares at $2,014,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 25.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.