Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/28/21 that The U.S. stock market suffers ugly Black Friday selloff. Here are the biggest losers (and the winners).

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE :MRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRO is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MRO currently public float of 766.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRO was 18.28M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.29% and a quarterly performance of 34.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Marathon Oil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.19% for MRO stocks with a simple moving average of 24.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $19 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MRO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 28th of the current year.

MRO Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 143.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from WILSON GARY EUGENE, who sale 99,174 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Dec 07. After this action, WILSON GARY EUGENE now owns 103,066 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,623,213 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER PATRICK, the See Remarks of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 62,157 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that WAGNER PATRICK is holding 204,857 shares at $1,045,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.10 for the present operating margin

-17.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.59. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 30.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.