Centene Corporation (CNC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.64. The company’s stock price has collected 10.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Moderna, NVIDIA, Pfizer, Chewy, or Centene Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.39, which is $7.44 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 576.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 3.94M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went up by 10.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.52% and a quarterly performance of 24.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.22% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

CNC Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.02. In addition, Centene Corporation saw 30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from ROBERTS JOHN R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $75.04 back on Nov 10. After this action, ROBERTS JOHN R now owns 194,465 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $1,500,800 using the latest closing price.

LAYTON BRENT D, the President & COO of Centene Corporation, sale 3,923 shares at $70.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that LAYTON BRENT D is holding 530,204 shares at $277,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.12. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 26.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.