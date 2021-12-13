Can Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Remain Competitive?

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) went up by 52.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s stock price has collected 87.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Vasta Platform Limited — ESG Materiality Assessment

Is It Worth Investing in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ :VSTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vasta Platform Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.03, which is $7.53 above the current price. VSTA currently public float of 18.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTA was 112.27K shares.

VSTA’s Market Performance

VSTA stocks went up by 87.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.66% and a quarterly performance of -13.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Vasta Platform Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.79% for VSTA stocks with a simple moving average of -35.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VSTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VSTA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for VSTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to VSTA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

VSTA Trading at 27.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.40%, as shares surge +29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTA rose by +87.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Vasta Platform Limited saw -68.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.31 for the present operating margin

+62.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vasta Platform Limited stands at -4.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.84. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.10. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.