Buy or Sell Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.26. The company’s stock price has collected -6.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Silvergate Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE :SI) Right Now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Silvergate Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $223.63, which is $40.25 above the current price. SI currently public float of 24.82M and currently shorts hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SI was 1.16M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stocks went down by -6.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.00% and a quarterly performance of 40.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 286.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.69% for Silvergate Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.13% for SI stocks with a simple moving average of 17.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $300 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SI, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on September 27th of the current year.

SI Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares sank -26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.04. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw 105.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from Fraher Kathleen, who sale 3,539 shares at the price of $220.84 back on Nov 19. After this action, Fraher Kathleen now owns 10,779 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $781,567 using the latest closing price.

Paik Son-Jai, the Chief Human Resource Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $219.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Paik Son-Jai is holding 6,110 shares at $1,096,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Silvergate Capital Corporation stands at +26.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.49. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 6.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.