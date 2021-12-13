Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) went up by 10.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 26.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $21.6 Million Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :BJDX) Right Now?

BJDX currently public float of 1.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJDX was 3.24M shares.

BJDX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.93% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.70% for BJDX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares sank -40.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +26.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -44.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.