BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) went down by -7.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces Analysis of New Data on the Plinabulin/Pegfilgrastim Combination in Breast Cancer at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ :BYSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYSI is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.40, which is $20.99 above the current price. BYSI currently public float of 12.24M and currently shorts hold a 44.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYSI was 1.79M shares.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI stocks went up by 3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -71.55% and a quarterly performance of -82.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.30% for BeyondSpring Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -60.16% for BYSI stocks with a simple moving average of -69.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYSI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for BYSI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

BYSI Trading at -68.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -72.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw -65.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35672.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BeyondSpring Inc. stands at -33873.89. The total capital return value is set at -97.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.16. Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -81.50 for asset returns.

Based on BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.66. Total debt to assets is 3.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 68.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.