We Analyzed the Future Direction of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), Here is What We Found

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) went down by -11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.23. The company’s stock price has collected -1.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PAY) Right Now?

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 533.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Paymentus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.14, which is $7.88 above the current price. PAY currently public float of 16.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAY was 255.84K shares.

PAY’s Market Performance

PAY stocks went down by -1.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.08% and a quarterly performance of 5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Paymentus Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.36% for PAY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAY stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for PAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAY in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $29 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PAY, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

PAY Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAY fell by -1.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Paymentus Holdings Inc. saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAY starting from Trainor Gary, who sale 7,350 shares at the price of $30.06 back on Dec 08. After this action, Trainor Gary now owns 0 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc., valued at $220,941 using the latest closing price.

Trainor Gary, the Director of Paymentus Holdings Inc., sale 7,350 shares at $29.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Trainor Gary is holding 0 shares at $218,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+30.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paymentus Holdings Inc. stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.26.

Based on Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.62. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.