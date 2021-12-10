Wall Street Pummels 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) After Recent Earnings Report

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) went down by -4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected -4.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that 22nd Century Group Announces CFO Transition

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 1.88.

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.97 above the current price. XXII currently public float of 159.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 1.43M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went down by -4.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.37% and a quarterly performance of -26.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for 22nd Century Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.55% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of -32.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $5 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from MISH JAMES A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Sep 30. After this action, MISH JAMES A now owns 668,475 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $57,600 using the latest closing price.

FLEET CLIFFORD B, the Director of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that FLEET CLIFFORD B is holding 233,932 shares at $597,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -34.00 for asset returns.