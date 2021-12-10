Wall Street Praises XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) After Recent Earnings Report

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s stock price has collected 6.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that XPO Logistics Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2022

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :XPO) Right Now?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.90, which is $23.91 above the current price. XPO currently public float of 112.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.27M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stocks went up by 6.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for XPO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for XPO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $101 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to XPO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.84. In addition, XPO Logistics Inc. saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, who sale 2,875,000 shares at the price of $133.86 back on Jul 01. After this action, Jacobs Private Equity, LLC now owns 15,133,201 shares of XPO Logistics Inc., valued at $384,847,500 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of XPO Logistics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $151.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Robinson Lance A is holding 62,657 shares at $1,515,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+14.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics Inc. stands at +0.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 331.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.83. Total debt to assets is 55.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.